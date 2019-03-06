Exclusive: Philadelphia attorney shot outside of his West Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been said that bullets have no names. Suddenly and unexpectedly, one found Ballard Spahr attorney, Spencer Hill, during a botched robbery on Tuesday night.In an exclusive interview, Hill tells Action News it was just before 10:30 p.m. He was walking off 52nd at Hazel on his way home from work."I got maybe three-fourths way down the block and I heard somebody charging behind me, so I turned around ready to fight and when I turned around the person froze," said Hill."He shot me and then ran away. I saw the muzzle flash and I felt some pain, but I wasn't actually sure I was shot," Hill tells Action News.Hill soon realized he had been shot in the chest, made it home and called police."The police showed up fairly quickly and rushed me to the hospital. So thank you to the Philadelphia police that did that for me," Hill said.Police believe the suspect-- a black male, about 20-25 years old, wearing dark clothing--was attempting to rob Hill. And that the crime may be linked to another robbery at gun point 10 minutes earlier at 52 and Addison.Hill, on Ballard Spahr's Twitter account, is seen recently speaking to law students about his struggles and how despite those struggles, persevered and followed his dream of becoming a lawyer. His wife says he is emotionally hurt by the attempted robbery andshooting in a West Philadelphia neighborhood they love."He takes a lot of pro bono work, he does a lot of work for prisoner's rights, good standup guy, so it definitely altered his thinking," said Hill's wife, Keisha Belljones.Police believe the suspect will not stop. They say there are a number of surveillance cameras in the 52 street corridor, so they're asking anyone who has cameras to check the video for Monday night between 10 and 10:30 p.m.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.-----