Exclusive video shows moment of Bensalem hit-and-run; search for driver continues

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bensalem, Pa. are continuing the search for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run earlier this month that left a man seriously injured.It happened around 9:30 p.m. on May 4 in the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway. Police said a northbound driver struck 34-year-old Chad Dutkiewicz while he was crossing the stretch of road.Surveillance video exclusively obtained by Action News showed the impact."I don't see how they wouldn't know that they didn't hit a person, let alone something, and they should have stopped," said the victim's sister, Christy Krezel.Krezel said Dutkiewicz was crossing from the Wawa to a hotel across the street. Police said he crossed the southbound lanes and got about three-quarters of the way through the northbound lanes before he was hit."Now he's going to be confined to either a bed or a wheelchair the rest of his life, and that's going to require some form of round-the-clock care and assistance. It definitely turned everyone's world upside down," said Krezel.More than two weeks later, Dutkiewicz is still in the hospital on a ventilator. His sister said, amazingly, he doesn't have a head injury."He also broke six ribs, had a collapsed lung, had a broken leg that required surgery as well, a laceration to his forehead that required multiple stitches, he had a lacerated liver," Krezel.The Bensalem man's life changed in a matter of seconds when he was struck by the driver. He's still in the hospital recovering. Police said he wasn't crossing in the crosswalk."You got a fifty-fifty chance. Those are not good odds. Take another three minutes, walk to the crosswalk," said Fred Harran, director of public safety for Bensalem Police.Police have released new photos of the car they said hit the man. It's a two-door, gray/silver car with a sunroof and substantial front-end damage to the middle of the hood."People stop when they hit a deer, you know. You hit a person and didn't even hesitate, it seems, which says a lot about their character," said Krezel.There were many cars in the area that night and the family is counting on the community's help. If you have any information contact Bensalem police.