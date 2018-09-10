FORD GO FURTHER

Ford Go Further presents: A trip to the hideout of America's first doomsday cult

Jeannette Reyes goes to the location of the monks of the Wissahickon, hermits who burrowed in the Cave of Kelpius, awaiting the end of the world.

Made in Philly: The Cave of Kelpius

We visit the Cave of Kelpius, where America's first doomsday cult waited for the end of the world.
Friends of the Wissahickon | Visit the Cave
