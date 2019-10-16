NuStar Energy

Explosion at NuStar energy facility in Northern California caught on camera

CROCKETT, Calif. -- As a fire raged at NuStar energy facility in Crockett, California, on Tuesday afternoon, an explosion that sent the top of a tank flying was caught on camera.

A witness shared a clip that shows a massive fireball created by the explosive chemicals. The roof of that container was sent flying in the air and floating back to the earth.

The fire prompted a hazardous materials emergency that led authorities to order about 12,000 people in two communities to stay inside with all windows and doors closed.

VIDEO: Massive flames, smoke rise from NuStar Energy facility fire in Crockett near Rodeo

Emergency sirens blared and thick plumes of black smoke and flames filled the skyline around the facility in Contra Costa County.

"This is a very dynamic, rapidly evolving situation,'' Capt. George Laing of the Contra Costa Fire Department said. He said authorities received numerous reports of explosions before the fire and that the flaming tanks "are releasing chemicals that are still burning."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
contra costa countyfirefirefightersnustar energysmoke
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aging, thin pipe likely cause of Philadelphia refinery fire
Rash of purse thefts at local supermarkets under investigation
TIMELINE: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
Tow truck crash causes power outage in Mayfair
Pa. man arrested in 1993 Delaware cold case
AccuWeather: Soaking rain this afternoon and evening
Mother accused of shooting, killing her children and husband in Tacony
Show More
911 calls released following deadly accident at NJ festival
Double shooting leaves two injured
3 arrested after hundreds of teens take over Mayfair
Baby Jessica fell down a well 32 years ago
British family decries treatment by US after border crossing
More TOP STORIES News