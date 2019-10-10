fire

Explosion damages home under renovation in Torresdale section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews responded to the scene of a possible gas explosion at a home under renovation Thursday afternoon in the Torresdale section of Philadelphia, officials said.

The explosion happened in the 4400 block of Pearson Ave. at about 12:50 p.m.



According to officials, there was no word on injuries, but the building was severely damaged.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene and showed the roof was collapsed and a wall was blown out.

Gas service was turned off on the block.
