Explosion damages home under renovation in Torresdale section of Philadelphia

Building damaged in fire explosion housed apartment units. Unit on the top floor has extensive damage. Walls blown off in possible gas explosion. 4400 block of Pearson Ave. @6abc pic.twitter.com/CmGHKvkxAV — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) October 10, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews responded to the scene of a possible gas explosion at a home under renovation Thursday afternoon in the Torresdale section of Philadelphia, officials said.The explosion happened in the 4400 block of Pearson Ave. at about 12:50 p.m.According to officials, there was no word on injuries, but the building was severely damaged.Chopper 6 flew over the scene and showed the roof was collapsed and a wall was blown out.Gas service was turned off on the block.