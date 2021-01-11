Caught on camera: Fiery explosion after gas truck slams into propane tank

BOZEMAN, Mont. -- A huge gas explosion was caught on camera after a gas truck slid across ice and hit a propane tank at a concrete batch plant in Bozeman, Montana.

The collision cracked the propane tank and caused the gas to leak, as one of the severed gas lines began to catch fire, according to the Big Sky Fire Department.

It took firefighters 30 minutes to put out the fire.

No one was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosioncaught on cameracrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Detective under investigation after allegedly attending Trump rally in DC
Pelosi: House 'will proceed' to impeachment of Trump
Doug Pederson's status as Eagles head coach may be in jeopardy
Crash leaves 1 dead in South Jersey
2 GOP senators, including Toomey, call for Trump's resignation
Powerball, Mega Millions combined jackpot tops $1 billion
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Show More
Majority of Americans say Trump should be removed from office: POLL
Arnold Schwarzenegger calls Trump 'worst president' ever
Trump supporter who died followed QAnon conspiracy
Philadelphia's "favorite trashman" cleans up community
Man shot after road rage incident, Philadelphia police say
More TOP STORIES News