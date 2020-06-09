Trailer goes up in flames after explosion in Zionsville, Lehigh County

We can see the truck trailers that Firefighters are pouring water that were loaded with fireworks and somehow caught fire setting off explosions in the 8400 block of Orchard in Zionsville, LeHigh county. @6abc pic.twitter.com/UfwoQ5l4M6 — Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) June 9, 2020

ZIONSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews are on the scene in Zionsville, Lehigh County after a tractor-trailer explosion on Tuesday afternoon.Lehigh County officials confirm to Action News a trailer exploded, resulting in a fire along the 8400 block of Orchard Road.Chopper 6 was over the scene around 3 p.m. as the mangled metal was still smoking on the ground.Video obtained by Action News shows fireworks going off as heavy smoke billows into the sky.Bucks County officials confirm they are sending trucks to assist in fighting the fire.There was no immediate word on injuries at this time or what caused the explosion.