Explosive devices found outside Delaware home

NEWARK, Delaware -- Authorities say explosive devices have been removed from outside a Delaware home and a person of interest has been taken into custody.

Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio told news outlets it was "kind of surprising" to find the devices in plain view Wednesday morning at the home in Newark.

Chionchio says the investigation began over the weekend when a man called police about unexplained damage outside of his home. Investigators determined it was caused by a homemade explosive device.



Ten homes were evacuated for several hours Wednesday while bomb squad robots removed the devices. Other residents in the neighborhood were told to shelter in place. No injuries were reported.
