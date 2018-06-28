Explosive-throwing vandal sought in Southwest Philadelphia

Explosive-throwing vandal sought in Southwest Philadelphia. Watch this report from Action News at 4:30pm on June 28, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Detectives are hoping someone can help them find a vandal who threw an explosive at a porch in Southwest Philadelphia.

Cameras captured two men walking past a home on the 5000 block of Woodland Avenue last Saturday night.

One can be seen stopping and lighting something, before tossing it onto the porch.

Seconds later, the device explodes into flames, damaging the property.

If you recognize either the vandal or the man with him, contact Southwest Detectives.

