Men throw explosives at restaurant employees, ATM, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said several men threw explosives at two employees at a take-out restaurant and attempted to blow up an ATM early Sunday.
It happened around 1 a.m. at New Century restaurant on the 2500 block of Germantown Avenue.
Police said the men first threw an explosive at an ATM located inside the establishment. They then reportedly threw a second explosive at two employees through a plexiglass opening at the counter.
Neither of the employees were hurt in the incident.
Police said the suspects were unable to retrieve any money from the ATM.
Philadelphia police along with a task force from the fire marshal's office and the ATF are investigating the incident.
