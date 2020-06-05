Gov. Murphy to name first black woman to state's Supreme Court

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6233159" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Murphy announces he will nominate Fabiana Pierre-Louis to the state supreme court.

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he would nominate Fabiana Pierre-Louis to the state Supreme Court, making her the first black woman to hold the post if she's confirmed.Pierre-Louis would succeed Walter Timpone, who reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 in November.Murphy, a Democrat, said that Pierre-Louis would not only succeed Timpone, but John Wallace, who was the last black judge to hold a seat on the high court. Wallace was not nominated for lifetime tenure in 2010.Pierre-Louis is a partner at Montgomery McCracken in Cherry Hill, where she is in the white collar and government investigations practice.Before that, she served for nearly a decade as an assistant United States Attorney in New Jersey and was the attorney-in-charge of the Camden branch office. She was the first woman of color to hold such a position, according to her biography on Montgomery McCracken's website.Republican Gov. Chris Christie nominated Timpone in 2016 to the state's highest court. Justices are required by law to retire at age 70.Pierre-Louis is Murphy's first pick for the high court. The Democrat-led Senate must first confirm her.