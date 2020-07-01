Cough test for masks: kudos for homemade ones made of quilting cotton

Good hygiene, social distancing, and face masks.By now we know that those are key components when it comes to protecting ourselves and one another from COVID-19.But all masks are not created equal.A new report shows the type of covering you use can make a big difference.We wanted to save the surgical masks for healthcare workers, so now we have many different kinds of face coverings.Researchers at Florida Atlantic University did a study to see which works best to protect people around you.Different fabrics, construction and fit - they put a wide variety of face coverings to the test, such as a bandanna, a loosely folded cotton handkerchief, the popular homemade double-layer cotton covering, and an over-the-counter cone styleIn the lab, the single layer bandana performed the worst, with respiratory droplets still traveling more than 3 1/2 feet.And they lingered in the air.The best option was the homemade two layer mask made of quilting cotton, a more densely woven fabric.Droplets traveled up & down from the inside of that one, but only 2 and a half inches forward.But ABC medical editor Dr Jen Ashton says take this study with a grain a salt.The simulation is in a lab.In the real world, wind, humidity and other factors can play role.But even if it's a bandana,"To be clear we are at a stage when anything is better than nothing," notes Dr. Ashton.Masks are essential indoors, especially when you can't physically distance.Outdoor activities overall are safer.As for beaches this weekend, some in Florida will close.NJ and Delaware beaches are open but with guidelines, and in Rehoboth Beach, masks are mandatory.Experts say this is a smart move."If beaches get super crowded that can be a problem but if we can keep from getting packed I htink its great to be outside and I thihnk it's relatively safe, says Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.If a beach is crowded, go somewhere else.And if you can't keep distance from others not in your household outside, it's best to wear a face mask.