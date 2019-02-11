Join the experts from Cardiac Partners at Cooper and Inspira on Monday, February 11th from 4 to 4:30 p.m. to learn everything AFib - from risk factors to symptoms, diagnostic testing, treatment options, and more.According to the CDC, as many as 6.1 million Americans are living with AFib. However, only 2.7 million have been diagnosed, since AFib symptoms can be subtle or sometimes nonexistent. Men and women with AFib are 5 times more likely to suffer from a stroke.Cardiac Partners at Cooper and Inspira. Caring for the hearts of South Jersey.Our CHAT Panelists:Scott Dawson, M.D. is a board-certified cardiologist who has served the individuals and communities of Southern New Jersey for the past 20 years. He now provides cardiac care through Cardiac Partners at Cooper and Inspira.Additionally, Dr. Dawson serves as the Director of the Congestive Heart Failure Clinic at Inspira Medical Center Woodbury. He specializes in diagnostic catheterizations, echocardiography, and nuclear cardiology. Dr. Dawson was raised locally and received his medical degree from the Hahnemann University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. He completed his internship and residency at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta and his cardiac fellowship training at Hahnemann Hospitals. He is Board Certified in Cardiology, Nuclear Cardiology, and Echocardiography.Dr. Dawson is a member of the American College of Cardiology, the American Medical Association, and the American College of Physicians. He has been recognized as a Top Doctor in South Jersey Magazine for each of the past 7 years and was also selected as the Top Doctor for Women.Dr. Dawson focuses on treating the patients and not just their diseases. He engages and empowers individuals to lead healthier lives. He is available to see patients at both the Inspira Medical Center Woodbury campus and the Cardiovascular Diagnostic Center, also located in Woodbury.Kathleen Heintz, DO, is a board-certified cardiologist who is part of the Cardiac Partners at Cooper and Inspira network. Dr. Heintz leads the Women's Heart Program at Cooper University Health Care and is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Cooper Medical School of Rowan University.Dr. Heintz received her medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia. She completed her residency at Abington Memorial Hospital in Abington, PA. Dr. Heintz underwent fellowship training in cardiology at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ. She is board-certified in cardiovascular disease.Dr. Heintz has been recognized by both regional and local press as a top physician in her field. She also continues to be a top-performing provider with patient satisfaction scores from the Press Ganey Patient Satisfaction Survey in the 99th percentile for physician communication, which demonstrates her commitment to meeting the unique needs of each of her patients.Dr. Heintz is available to see patients at the Cooper cardiac offices in Camden and Sewell, NJ, as well as The Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness in Voorhees, NJSajjad Sabir, MD, is a board-certified cardiologist who is part of the Cardiac Partners at Cooper and Inspira network. Dr. Sabir is Director of the following programs at Cooper University Health Care: Structural Heart Disease Program, Heart Valve Clinic, and Interventional Echocardiography. He is also an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Cooper Medical School of Rowan University.Dr. Sabir received his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. He completed his internship and residency at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH, and underwent fellowship training in cardiology at UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in Camden, NJ. He is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, nuclear cardiology, and echocardiography.Dr. Sabir is available to see patients at the Cooper cardiac offices in Camden and Cherry Hill, NJ.