U.S. & WORLD

Facebook could potentially face $1.63 billion fine over data breach

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook could potentially face $1.63B fine over data breach. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 16, 2018.

Facebook could be slapped with a $1.63 billion fine.

It's related to Friday's announcement that hackers compromised the accounts of more than 50 million Facebook users.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission, which is Facebook's lead privacy regulator in Europe, is considering levying the fine if regulators find Facebook violated the European Union's new privacy law.

The law requires companies to notify regulators of breaches within 72 hours.

This breach was discovered on Tuesday, but not reported until Friday.

Facebook pledged Sunday morning to cooperate with the investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
New information reveals radio problems hindered police response in Parkland school shooting
Del. baby found dead in Manhattan hotel; 2 women in custody
A look back at recent government shutdowns
Largest known diamond in North America found
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after assaulting police officer in Philly
Del. baby found dead in Manhattan hotel; 2 women in custody
Man killed in shooting in Feltonville
Man shot and killed inside Germantown restaurant
5 injured, including 4 police officers in Fern Rock house fire
Sports betting begins at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia
Man charged in online threats to Lafayette College
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Crescentville
Show More
Pete Davidson OK after alarming Instagram post: NYPD
Vernon Odom's legendary career at Action News
Tioga-Nicetown shooting leaves man fighting for his life
Screwdriver used in stabbing attack in Spring Garden
Suspect sought for sexual assault in University City
More News