Fairmount Park's social-distance scavenger hunt unlocks summer fun during pandemic

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden, Harris make first appearance as running mates: LIVE
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch Today
All-remote start for NJ schools unable to meet safety standards, Murphy says
Homeowner, promoter charged after large NJ pool party
Defiant NJ gym reopens after getting license revoked
Motion filed after art commission votes to remove Columbus statue
Florida sheriff bans mask-wearing for employees
Show More
FBI investigates shooting of military helicopter in Virginia
Boy Scout helps feed those in need with community garden
Philadelphia Sonic Drive-In restaurant damaged in explosion
Emergency hearings on gun violence begin in City Council
Upper Darby residents can drop off trash at 3 locations
More TOP STORIES News