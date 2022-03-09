Delaware paramedic gets probation for making, selling fake vaccine cards

WILMINGTON, Delaware -- A Delaware paramedic has been sentenced to six months of probation for making and selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.The News Journal reports that David Hodges pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor on Monday.The judge also ordered him to pay a $1,300 fine, which is equivalent to what federal prosecutors said were his proceeds from the scheme.Charging documents say that Hodges came up with the plan in February 2021 and it lasted through that June.Court documents show he printed fake templates from another state's health department website and took blank cards from a Dover facility where he worked.