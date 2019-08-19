Bucks County swim club temporarily closed after storm injures 9

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5477265" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 9 injured, including some children after tree falls at Bucks County swim club. George Solis has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on August 18, 2019.

FEASTERVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County swim club is closed until further notice after a tree fell on a large tent, injuring nine people.Lower Southampton Township workers surveyed the damage at Dolphin Swim Club, a public swim club run by the township, one day after a quick moving storm blew through.The pavilion-like tent was left mangled, crushed by a tree that authorities say was struck by lightning."Witnesses in there told me there were lightning strikes immediately before the tree was damaged and there was quarter sized hail stones," said Lower Southampton Township Supervisor Raymond Weldie.Township officials say nine people inside the tent were injured - three seriously.Two adults and seven children were taken to hospitals, according to authorities."One big tree fell down right where the little kids playground is at," said pool-goer Alex Serrano.Management Coordinator Bill Oettinger said, "EMS was on scene within minutes. They set up EMS command, nine ambulances were here, and everybody was transported to the hospital."Pool staff say it's unknown when the club will reopen.Officials say lifeguards and other pool staff got everyone out of the tent by the time EMS arrived.While some have been singing the praises of the staff, others say they wished they had more direction from the pool staff about what to do and where to go for safety during the storm.Action News reached out to township officials on Monday for comment or an update. So far no response.