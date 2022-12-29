Falls Bridge to close for several hours Thursday due to inspection

The Philadelphia Streets Department is warning commuters that the Falls Bridge will be closed for several hours Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Streets Department is warning commuters that the Falls Bridge will be closed for several hours on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The bridge between Kelly Drive and MLK Drive will be shut down between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The closure is for a pre-scheduled inspection of the bridge.

The bridge could reopen earlier if the inspection is complete sooner than expected.

No detour signs will be posted, the Streets Dept. said.

Drivers are urged to take City Avenue, Roosevelt Boulevard or the Strawberry Mansion Bridge to get around it.