Falls Township mobile home park shooting suspect sentenced

FALLS TOWNSHIP (WPVI) --
A man who fired ten shots into an office at a Falls Township, Bucks County mobile home park last year got the maximum sentence Monday.

Jimmy Stormant was sentenced to one to two years.

In May, the 56-year-old was found guilty for the September 12th shooting at the Pennswood Crossing office on Adler Drive.

Bullets narrowly missed two people inside.

Stormant told the judge he was depressed, drunk and planned to kill himself after the shooting.

