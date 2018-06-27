U.S. & WORLD

False alarm causes scare on JetBlue flight at JFK Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

False alarm causes scare on JetBlue flight at JFK Airport. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 27, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW YORK CITY --
A false alarm caused panic on the runway at JFK Airport on Tuesday night.

Port Authority police surrounded the Los Angeles-bound JetBlue flight around 8 p.m. when it apparently experienced a radio issue that impacted the crew's ability to communicate.

JetBlue confirmed a false alarm was sent to JFK tower during the radio issue which prompted a strong police response.

"There was a false alarm sent to tower as a result of a radio communications failure. Aircraft was inspected and cleared with no security threat," a Port Authority spokesperson said in a statement.

Video from the runway showed dozens of emergency vehicles surrounding the plane.

Scared passengers tweeted from inside the aircraft:

"While communication was reestablished via alternate channels, authorities responded in an abundance of caution. The aircraft was cleared and returned to the gate for inspection," a JetBlue official said in a statement.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
jfk international airportairport newsairport securityu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
$30K ring accidentally thrown out, found at dump in minutes
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Photos from the wildfires across California
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News