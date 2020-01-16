Mother, grandmother, grandfather accused of locking kids in cages in Alabama

OPELIKA, Alabama -- A southeast Alabama mother, grandmother and grandfather accused of locking children in wooden cages have been arrested, a sheriff said Wednesday.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones announced the arrests of Pamela Deloris Bond, 66; James H. Bond, 69; and Kylla Michelle Mann, 30, All three live in the Smiths Station, a small city near the Alabama-Georgia border.

Sheriff's investigators looking into a report of possible child abuse went to the home Monday with child welfare workers and made contact with four children, ages 11, 10, 4 and 3.

While at the home, deputies noticed two wooden cages with locks, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said they learned that the children had been locked in the cages multiple times.

The sheriff's office released a photo of what appeared to be a wooden crib-shaped cage with a mattress and blanket inside. It had a slatted lid across the top that appeared to open and close. Another photo showed a crib with what appeared to be a similar wooden lid fastened to the top.

Investigators said an 8-month-old child also lives at the home but was not there when deputies arrived. All five children have been placed in state Department of Human Resources custody.

The suspects have been charged with two counts of aggravated abuse of a child less than 6 years of age and two counts of reckless endangerment. Additionally, Pamela Bond is charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Bail for James Bond and Mann was set at $122,000. Bail for Pamela Bond was $123,000. Online records were unavailable Wednesday afternoon and it was unclear if they had an attorney who could comment on their behalf.
