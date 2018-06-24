Family and friends remember 5-year-old hit-and-run victim

EMBED </>More Videos

Family and friends remember 5-year-old hit-and-run victim. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on June 23, 2018. (WPVI)

By
WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Family and friends formed a prayer circle Saturday in West Philadelphia at the scene where, a day earlier, 5-year-old Xavier Moy was killed.

The little boy's parents thanked everyone for their support.

His father, Logan White said, "The whole family appreciates it, and to see this love and support for the most special kid, our community, West Philly, and everywhere."

"It just shows me we have so much love. It just kills me if he had so much love like this, I can't imagine the love he would have had if he had a chance to be an adult," said mother Jasmine Moy.

The young victim was playing outside in front of his home in the 5000 block of Irving Street.

It was just after 4 p.m. Friday when police say a driver in a blue sedan came speeding down the one-way street, hit Moy, and kept going.

The boy was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still looking for the person responsible.

White said, "This can't happen again. It's kids out here, it's everybody's kid. It ain't right. All you have to do is care."

The FOP is offering a $5,000 reward. Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newspedestrian struckchild killedWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News