Family and friends remember Temple grad killed while walking dog in Brewerytown; 2 suspects wanted

Light meant to cancel out the darkness responsible for the heartache at 31st and Jefferson streets in Brewerytown.
On Wednesday, Loncar, seen in a video released by Philadelphia police, was shot and killed by two individuals.
The video shows the two male suspects blocking him in and reaching into his pockets.
Loncar was walking his dog, as he was known to do in the neighborhood, when one of the suspects shot him in the chest.
He was just one block from his home.
"He was my soulmate, and I don't think I have a plan anymore without him," said girlfriend Olivia Gorski.
The couple was set to move in together next month and start their lives together.
Loncar's mother Amy Lounsberry and sister Jelena Loncar also spoke about the life stolen far too soon.
"We might have had a wedding," Lounsberry said.
"There would have been a wedding," Gorski said with a laugh.
They had a message for the killers.
"You've taken so much from us. You hurt the neighborhood," Lounsberry said.
"It's not just one life," Jelena Loncar said.
"You've ruined hundreds of lives you don't even know," Gorski said.
Loncar, who recently graduated from Temple University, is being remembered as a kind and gentle man who loved his family, friends, and dog Roo; his dog never left his side after being shot.
"She's a loyal sidekick. He was this dog's world. She was so obsessed with him," Gorski said.
With so few answers, the family is hoping those responsible come forward.
"If you know anything, just please help us get some kind of closure," Gorski added.
Philadelphia police are seeking the public's help for information leading to an arrest. There is a reward of more than $40,000, a combination of money police are offering and what the family has raised.