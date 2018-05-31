Family begs for help in catching South Philly teen's murderer

Tearfully clutching a photo of her son Ryan, Marge Dillon still hasn't processed the fact that her son was gunned down just moments away from his South Philadelphia home.It was Friday night that the 17-year-old was shot and left for dead on the 400 block of Hoffman Street."I catch myself waiting on the corner for him, knowing in my normal mind that he's not coming down," said Marge Dillon. "But in my heart, I'm still waiting for him to come."Witnesses said the Furness High School junior was at a friend's house. Sitting outside, they heard what sounded like at least a dozen gunshots.Detectives said the teen was hit multiple times in the torso and once in the leg. He died a half an hour later at the hospital.Flowers, candles and cards now mark the spot where Ryan was shot."It's ridiculous, he was killed in the middle of the street in broad daylight and no one knows anything," said Ryan's brother James Dillon.With no clear motive, detectives wouldn't say much about the case, except that they are desperate for witnesses to come forward."We're trying to get the information out there," said Ryan's cousin. "We need to spread the word that there's a murderer out there."Family and friends spent Tuesday evening pleading for the public's help."We're looking for anyone that has cameras, any kind of information at all," said Ryan's cousin.Ryan would have turned 18 in two weeks.A $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.------