DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Bucks County jury could decide Tuesday if a man should spend the rest of his life in prison or be sentenced to death for the brutal torture and murder of a young teenage girl. Jacob Sullivan pleaded guilty to raping and killing 14-year-old Grace Packer as part of what he says was a rape-murder fantasy he shared with Grace's adoptive mother, Sara Packer.On Monday, during Sullivan's sentencing hearing, jurors heard testimony from his family members, who called him a "gentle giant."Closing arguments are expected to begin Tuesday.