child killed

Family demanding answers after 13-year-old girl shot dead in Philadelphia

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family demanding answers after 13-year-old girl shot dead in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A memorial was held on Tuesday for murder victims in Philadelphia whose cases are still unsolved, including a 13-year-old girl who was found shot to death last month.

"There's so many unsolved murders here in Philadelphia," said Rosalind Pichardo, founder of Operation Save Our City, who put on the event held in McPherson Square.

Thirteen-year-old Alezauna Carter, known as Libby, was found dead after being shot in her face on the 1500 block of Overington Street on April 18. Philadelphia police initially identified her as a 20-year-old woman.



"There's nothing you can do as a parent to prepare you for something like this," said her grandfather, William Orr. "We all live down South Philly and southwest, so I have no idea how she managed to find her way down to this neighborhood."

Orr says his grandaughter initially ran away with some of her friends. When she was killed on the 18th, police didn't learn her identity and notify the family until two weeks later, family members say.

Loved ones are demanding answers from police and the community.

"The fact that people know stuff and say nothing is horrible," said a family friend who spoke at the vigil. "I don't care about the 'no snitches and no telling,' I know I'm telling. I don't care. I'm a mother first."

Police have not made any arrests in Carter's homicide case and are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 215-686-TIPS.

To date, at least 176 homicides have been recorded this year. That's up 39% from this time last year, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimegun violenceshootingchild killedviolence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD KILLED
Mother now charged with murder after child's remains found near softball field
More body cam released in Ohio teen shooting; officials urge patience
Adam Toledo remembered by family as kind, funny teen in wake of fatal police shooting
What we know about the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When will Philly ease more COVID restrictions? Here's what we know
Black churches in Philly region slowly welcome back members
Mother now charged with murder after child's remains found near softball field
Pa. to lift COVID mitigation orders, except masking, on Memorial Day
Philadelphia prevails 4-1 over Atlanta in Champions League
Man dies after being shot 18 times: Police
'He was so lucky': 3-year-old survives 5-story fall out window
Show More
There are increasing concerns over an historic Delco cemetery
Chauvin's lawyer seeks new trial, hearing to impeach verdict
Many planning 'revenge travel' as COVID restrictions ease
Additional arrests made after AC store owner dies after robbery
Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
More TOP STORIES News