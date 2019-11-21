Family remembering boy gunned down during Pleasantville football game as happy, jolly kid

Micah, nickname "Dew," was shot at the game between the Pleasantville Greyhounds and Camden Panthers on Friday night. A 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound.
The man who police say was the intended target of the shooting was also hit and seriously wounded.
Micah's mom, Angela Tennant, posted on social media hours after her son's death, "This kid was so different big personality...big smile and big dreams! Never in a million years would I think this would be my life. I'm happy my gmom raised me the way she did. It's only by Gods grace & mercy that I'm standing tall for my boy! Dew I will never let anyone forget you."
Micah's aunt, Jeannette Bundy, spoke only to Action News, saying her eyes are so sore because she's been crying most of the day.
"This is so sad, sad, this is a wonderful little kid," said Bundy.
Bundy spoke lovingly of her little nephew who called her "Auntie Buttons." A happy, jolly kid who always seemed to be smiling. Now that child is senselessly gone.
"It's sad that it happens around the holidays when you're supposed to be joyful and happy, the families come together. This is devastating," said Bundy.
The shooting happened during the third quarter of the football game, but it resumed Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field with Camden leading, 6-0. Camden added to their lead scoring twice in the 4th quarter and went on to win 22-0.
There was a moment of silence in Micah's honor at the beginning of the game.
#BREAKING. The #Eagles tell me that the game between Pleasantville and Camden that was postponed because of that shooting will be resumed Wednesday at 4p at Lincoln Financial Field! 👏🏻@6abc— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) November 18, 2019
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz spoke of the incident during a press conference just hours before the game.
"Very tough situation. It's a tragedy in itself. It's really unfortunate that happened in a public setting, the way it did at a football game. It's Friday night lights, it's something kids just dream about playing in. It's something I'll cherish for the rest of my life, playing Friday night lights. When a tragedy like that happens, it's no fun. You hate to see it. You pray for the families and everyone involved. But it's really cool to see the organization step out and reach out to try and make a difference. It might not undo what happened, but just try and bring some joy and get all those families to keep moving forward," Wentz said.
Six men now face charges in connection to the shooting, including the 27-year-old victim.
Alvin Wyatt, whose charges have been upgraded to murder in connection with Micah's death - will appear in court at a later date. The other men charged in connection with the shooting will likely have detention hearings on Thursday.
Camden will face Cedar Creek High School on Saturday, November 30 for the Central Group 2 Sectional Championship.
"We are proud to stand united with the Camden and Pleasantville communities to demonstrate that acts of violence won't win," said Philadelphia Eagles President Don Smolenski. "The game of football is a unifier, and on behalf of the National Football League, the Philadelphia Eagles are honored to unite all of us today."
A paramedic who rendered medical aid to Micah was terribly saddened by his death.
"By far the worst day in 19 years as a paramedic. You never get used to seeing a 10-year-old kid like that," he said tearfully.
Bundy says the child's mother and family are absolutely hurting right now.
"They need time, they need time for themselves, God gave him to her for 10 years. And we just gotta give them some time," said Bundy.