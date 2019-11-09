Family escapes after SUV hits home in Philadelphia, ruptures gas line

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia family narrowly escaped what could have been a life-threatening situation early Saturday morning.

An SUV slammed into their home in the 600 block of North 34th Street in the city's Mantua section just after midnight.


The crash ruptured a gas main, and the witnesses say the driver fled on foot.

Fortunately, the three people inside the home managed to get out safely.

Firefighters responded and poured large amounts of water on the scene.

PGW workers arrived a short time later to shut off the gas.

