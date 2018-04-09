FIRE

Family escapes Frankford fire

Family escapes Frankford fire. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 9, 2018. (WPVI)

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --
A family was able to make it out of their Philadelphia home safely moments after a fire broke out.

The fire started around midnight Monday on the 1600 block of Dyre Street in Frankford.

The mother tells Action News she smelled smoke and was able to get her two children and two other family members out safely, even before the smoke detectors went off.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control, but a cause is still under investigation.

