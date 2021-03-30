Family, friends hold vigil to remember Bucks County woman killed in Miami

A candlelight vigil was held Monday night at Jules Pizza in Newtown to remember 24-year-old Christine Engelhardt.
Engelhardt worked as a manager at the pizza place.
Authorities said the 24-year-old was drugged, raped and robbed while on a trip to Miami. She was found dead in a hotel room.
Two men have been arrested and charged in the case.
Surveillance cameras from the Albion Hotel on James Avenue show Englehardt with the two men around 1 a.m. on March 18.
Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, both of North Carolina, were arrested and charged with sexual battery and burglary.
The men are also accused of stealing her cell phone, cash and credit cards once Englehardt was unconscious, according to a judge.
Englehardt was a Richboro native and graduate of Council Rock High School North.
Residents in Miami Beach, Florida held a vigil on Friday night to honor Engelhardt.
