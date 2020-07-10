Family, friends remember Philadelphia football player gunned down while riding bike

Angelo Walker, a freshman, was shot and killed in the city's Overbrook section Sunday night.
On Thursday night, everyone released balloons to remember 15-year-old Walker, nicknamed 'Rooksie' on the field.
Walker is the third football player the Frankford Pioneers have had to say their goodbyes to.
"Losing Angelo, we lost a family member and it hurts, it's hurting the whole team, it's hurting our school, it's hurting our community," head coach Bill Sytsma said earlier this week.
The rising sophomore was riding his bike when he was gunned down.