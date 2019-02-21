HONOLULU (WPVI) --Family and friends of a Montgomery County man are speaking out after their loved one was killed by an alleged drunk driver in Hawaii.
"Remember him for his smile, his blue eyes and his life-giving spirit," said Gail Garin, the mother of Casimir Pokorny. Her son died on Jan. 28.
Police say Pokorny was struck and killed by Alins Sumang.
Sumang was arraigned in court Tuesday via video from jail, where he's being held on $1 million bail. He pleaded not guilty to all three counts of manslaughter.
Pokorny's friends are angry.
"This guy yesterday just pled not guilty to manslaughter. There are certain words I don't want to use on TV, but I think he should go to jail for a very, very long time," said Aaron Brodsky, Pokorny's best friend.
Cas has been making music videos since his best friend can remember.
"I've known Cas for about 13 years and we met in Abington and we just from there we became such close friends," said Brodsky.
"He loved making videos. He was funny. You see him in the hallway, you see everyone crowding around him, he was a people's person," another friend said.
At his funeral, friends from Abington gathered in his memory.
"We took a big group photo and there's a portrait one of our friends made of Cas, and we're holding it up just to symbolize him being there. Even though everyone's so upset by this, we're going to keep his memory alive and keep living in his name," said Brodsky.
Sumang's trial is scheduled for April.
Cas's girlfriend of about six years was in Hawaii walking next to Cas when the pair were hit.
She is doing okay but still grieving over his loss.
