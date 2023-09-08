Diggerland USA is the place for big trucks and bigger fun for all ages

WEST BERLIN, N.J. -- There is fun for the whole family to enjoy at Diggerland USA.
The one-of-a-kind theme park allows visitors to drive and operate real construction machinery.
Rides include, excavators, tractors, steam rollers and many more.
The park also has a water park which is a big draw on a hot summer day.
Diggerland also features a zipline ride that takes you all the way to the top of the park providing you views as far as the Philadelphia Skyline.
100 Pinedge Dr, West Berlin, NJ 08091