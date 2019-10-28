Family identifies man killed by hit-and-run driver while walking dog in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are still searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man walking his dog over the weekend.

Family members have identified the victim as 26-year-old Michael Canals.



Michael Canals. Photos provided to Action News by family.



Canals, who worked for the music venue, "The Met Philadelphia," was walking with his dog Rosie when they were both struck by a Pontiac minivan while walking along the 700 block of West Berks Street on Saturday afternoon.

Philadelphia police investigate fatal hit-and-run involving man walking dog. George Solis reports on Action News at 10 on Oct. 26, 2019.



Family members say Canals was a graduate of Drexel University and loved music and Rosie, who was recently rescued. Rosie also died in the accident.

Police did recover the van a short time later but say the vehicle's owner was not the driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

