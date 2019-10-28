Family identifies man killed by hit-and-run driver while walking dog in Philadelphia

Family members have identified the victim as 26-year-old Michael Canals.
Canals, who worked for the music venue, "The Met Philadelphia," was walking with his dog Rosie when they were both struck by a Pontiac minivan while walking along the 700 block of West Berks Street on Saturday afternoon.
Family members say Canals was a graduate of Drexel University and loved music and Rosie, who was recently rescued. Rosie also died in the accident.
Police did recover the van a short time later but say the vehicle's owner was not the driver.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.