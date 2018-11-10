WOOLSEY FIRE

Thousand Oaks family devastated after Woolsey Fire destruction: 'I just walked up and my house is gone'

EMBED </>More Videos

The Mussetter shared their heartbreak with ABC7 moments after they discovered the Woolsey Fire had claimed their home of 21 years. (abc7carlos/Twitter)

THOUSAND OAKS --
A Thousand Oaks family came back to check on the damage to their home of 21 years after the Woolsey Fire, only to find it totally destroyed.

"I just walked up and my house is gone," Michelle Mussetter said through tears. "It's shocking."

Mussetter added that she was glad no one was hurt.


ABC7's Carlos Granda said he couldn't imagine what the family is going through right now.

"I'm really heartbroken," Granda said. "It's really hard for me even to continue talking because I cannot imagine coming home and seeing everything you have gone like this."

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfireWoolsey FireThousand Oaks
WOOLSEY FIRE
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Sandra Bullock donates $100K to help with animal rescues from wildfires
Dead in cars and homes: Northern California fire toll at 42
Phillies manager Kapler loses Malibu home in wildfire
More Woolsey Fire
Top Stories
Police: Officer shoots armed man in Holmesburg
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry Mess Thursday
Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Warrington
Police: Mom crossing I-676 with son hit and killed; drivers sought
Runner reports being attacked at Haddon Lake Park
FOP sues district attorney's office over problem cops list
Aide to fmr. Philly mayor accused of stealing $20K from city
Parking spots designated for police causing uproar
Show More
4 local women elected to Congress begin orientation
21 hurt after car crashes into NJ Social Security office
Car slams into bagel shop in Ocean County
'Not a monster': Parents defend son who admitted to killing wife, kids
Sandra Bullock donates $100K to help with animal rescues from wildfires
More News