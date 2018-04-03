Family: Man killed in Wilmington stabbing a hero

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A man who died in a stabbing incident on Sunday in Wilmington, Delaware is being remembered for his selfless actions during the incident.

Family members say 24-year-old Andrew Moore confronted the suspect, diverted him, and deflected the attacker so other victims could get away.

"He's our hero, he truly is. He really is truly our hero," said his aunt Tiffany Pringle.

Andrew Moore was killed while visiting a friend and her 18-month-old daughter at their home on North Washington Street. They were in a bedroom watching TV.

According to police, Chaon Calhoun stormed the room with a knife, critically stabbing the toddler in her head. The child's mother was stabbed in her hands.



Calhoun's mother, the toddler's grandmother, was also in the apartment and allegedly attacked by Calhoun.

Moore's family says he got the baby and her mother out of the room while confronting the suspect.

"I was told he had an opportunity to leave but he did not because he wanted to help the guy's mother. She was stabbed as well," said Pringle.

Andrew Moore was a musician, a former teacher and principal at Nativity Prep School in Wilmington. In social media posts, Moore was remembered for his individuality, courage and sense of humor.

A prayer service is scheduled for Moore on Wednesday at the school.

His family says Moore had courage.

"It was a type of person to have that type of courage, to want to fight a man off that big and to save others' lives," said Pringle. "A special type of person, and that was Andrew all the way."

The two women injured in the stabbing were treated and released. The 18-month-old remains hospitalized in critical condition.

