MORRISVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --Court documents show that the women who are now charged with five counts of murder told investigators the entire family was contemplating and talking about suicide before all of this happened.
"They were all going through something religiously and they decided to drag the kids into it," said Destiny Harris, half-sister of victims.
"It's totally unbelievable, not understandable," said LaTasha Harris, Destiny's mother.
Inside an apartment on West Bridge Street, Morrisville police discovered the bodies of 9-year-old twin girls Imani and Erika as well as their mom, 42-year-old Jamilla Campbell.
They also found 13-year-old Damon Decree and his sister, 25-year-old Naa'Irah Smith dead. They are the children of 45-year-old Shanna Decree who is charged with the murder of all five, including her sister and nieces.
Dominique Decree, 19, is also charged with killing her family members.
We heard from Damon Decree, Sr. in North Carolina. He is the ex-husband and father of the accused; his 13-year-old son was murdered.
"Apparently they had dissected into some type of cult that they materialized online. I don't know how or what kind of cult. And they were talking about demons being all around them," he said.
Destiny Harris is the half-sister of the youngest victims, Imani and Erika.
"When I heard that there was something going on over here, I had a gut feeling," she said.
"They were 9. They didn't deserve that, they didn't need to go through that," she said.
She says religious beliefs may have led the Decree women to kill their loved ones.
"They should have never been involved with that. They should've never been dragged into the family issues or religion. They're too young, they're too young to understand. They had no choice," said Harris
The twins were set to celebrate their 10th birthday on Friday.
Police have not released an official motive for the murders.
