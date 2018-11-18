Family: North Carolina teacher missing in Mexico killed

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of an American hiker missing in northern Mexico says that the state government has informed it that he was killed by a criminal organization.

MEXICO CITY --
The family of an American hiker missing in northern Mexico says that the state government has informed them that he was killed by a criminal organization.

A statement from the family of 34-year-old Patrick Braxton-Andrew thanked Chihuahua state authorities and said the search continues to recover his body.

Thursday's statement says "authorities are searching for those responsible to bring them to justice."

Braxton-Andrew taught Spanish at Woodlawn School in Mooresville, North Carolina.
A page set up for him says he "died doing what he loved - traveling and meeting people."

Braxton-Andrew was last seen by hotel staff on Oct. 28 in Urique a former mining village at the base of one of the many canyons that make up Mexico's Copper Canyon National Park.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personnorth carolina newsmexicoteacher
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Top Stories
Road closures for 2018 Philadelphia Marathon
Toddler dies after being struck by car in Havertown
Woman hospitalized following shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Men pose as PGW workers, man robbed, beaten in Wissinoming home
Thousands of runners take part in 25th annual Philadelphia Marathon
2 political groups clash during protests in Old City
Attorney: Woman in GoFundMe case says she was used and set up
2 ex-high school players convicted in alleged on-ice attack
Show More
Death toll rises to 76 in Northern California fire with winds ahead
Triple shooting leaves one dead in South Philadelphia
Part of Route 129 in Trenton closed due to accident
Man killed in shooting in city's Juniata section
Man abducted, bound and robbed in NE Philadelphia
More News