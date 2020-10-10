fire

Family escapes from house fire in Palmyra, New Jersey

PALMYRA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A family of four and their dog were able to escape from a burning home in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Saturday on the unit block of Arch Street in Palmyra.

Arriving crews found flames shooting from the house.

The fire caused smoke and water damage to a second home, investigators said.

Firefighters had to call in neighboring departments to assist.

Officials said four people and a dog made it out safely.

The fire was placed under control around 4 a.m.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
palmyrafire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
At least 88 hurt in South Korea high-rise fire
1 rescued from fire in Chester Co.
Train catches fire, NJ Transit River Line service suspended
Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Caught on video: Gunfire erupts during vigil in SW Philly
AccuWeather: Warmer Saturday, effects of Delta on the way
Vigil held for Montco 10-month-old allegedly beaten, raped by father
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder in killing of unarmed Black man
Nurse shares terrifying experience being carjacked at gunpoint
Tropical Storm Delta drenches Louisiana, Mississippi
Saturday is last day to register to vote in Delaware
Show More
Police identify woman killed in Germantown rampage
Former Philly DA speaks on lessons learned in prison
Last survivor of Pearl Harbor attack in Philadelphia dies
Fliers with backwards swastikas sent to several Mullica Hill homes
Memorial for NJ state police trooper vandalized
More TOP STORIES News