Family escapes from house fire in Palmyra, New Jersey

PALMYRA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A family of four and their dog were able to escape from a burning home in Burlington County, New Jersey.The fire started around 3 a.m. Saturday on the unit block of Arch Street in Palmyra.Arriving crews found flames shooting from the house.The fire caused smoke and water damage to a second home, investigators said.Firefighters had to call in neighboring departments to assist.Officials said four people and a dog made it out safely.The fire was placed under control around 4 a.m.A cause of the fire is under investigation.