Family of Delaware native injured in New Zealand shooting

New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush says police have now formally identified and released the bodies of 21 people out of the 50 who were killed in last week's mosque attacks.Bush said that releasing the bodies was a priority for family reasons, compassionate reasons and cultural reasons.Islamic law says that people should be buried as soon as possible after death, preferably within 24 hours.Dozens of others were injured in the attack, including the husband of Delaware native, Alta Sacra. Her husband was wounded while shielding the couple's two-year-old son, Roez.Action News spoke with Alta's father, Bob, who still lives in Dover.He says his daughter and son-in-law, Zul moved to New Zealand because they wanted to live in a peaceful country.Bob's grandson was shot in the leg and backside, while his son-in-law was hit four times, covering his son,.Fortunately both are expected to make a full recovery.