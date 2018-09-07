Family of murdered girl Kayden Mancuso push for change in Pennsylvania law

EMBED </>More Videos

Family of murdered child push for change in Pa. law. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 5pm on September 7, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Family members of a murdered girl went to Harrisburg, Pa. on Friday to seek changes in Pennsylvania state law.

Kayden Mancuso was just seven years old when she was murdered by her biological father, Jeffery Mancuso, who then took his own life.

The murder happened while Kayden was visiting her father at his house in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia on August 6.

Her mother, Kathy Sherlock, says the little girl should have never been allowed to be left alone with him.

"She was kind she was caring she was fun she was witty, she was athletic, she was sassy," Sherlock said.

EMBED More News Videos

Familly members talk to Nightline about Manayunk murder-suicide. Watch interview clips from ABC News' Nightline released September 5, 2018.



Her mother and stepfather want the Bucks County judge who allowed Kayden's father unsupervised visitation - despite a history of criminal violence - removed from the bench.

"He needs to be accountable for what happened," said Kayden's stepfather, Brian Sherlock.

The judge should be removed, they say, because he ignored a court expert's report that Kayden's father should not be allowed unsupervised visitation until he had undergone treatment.

"It said he needed a psychiatric evaluation, and then it said he needed to be the in the direct supervision of a mental health professional," said Kathy Sherlock.

But that was not in the judge's order.

EMBED More News Videos

Family and friends remember girl killed by her father as reported during Action News at 11 on August 7, 2018.



Kayden's family met with Governor Tom Wolf on Friday to talk about changes in state law.

In disputed custody cases like Kayden's, they say a child should have a court appointed advocate.

"In the courtroom during the trial to protect the child's rights," said Brian Sherlock.

They also want an emergency custody clause. Kayden's mom said that Jeffery Mancuso was in a rage when he told his daughter he hated her.

Fearing Kayden would be harmed, Kathy Sherlock wanted to report to the court, but was told it would take six to 12 weeks to see a judge.
"Some sort of temporary custody, emergency custody within 24 to 48 hours if something happens with the other side having a violent and mentally ill history," said Brian Sherlock.

The family would also like to see additional training in family law for judges who deal with custody issues. If the changes should become law, the family hopes the bill will be dubbed, "Kayden's Law."

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from Dann Cuellar on Action News at 10 p.m. on August 6, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsmurderchild killedphiladelphia news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lawsuit accuses late Cardinal Bevilacqua of sex assault
Homeless man's civil case on hold after GoFundMe pledge
2 ex-reform school counselors charged with assault
2 of 3 teens sentenced in homeless Mayfair man's death
Pedestrian struck by SUV in front of Target in Malvern
Local leaders speak about deteriorating schools in West Philadelphia
East Coast told to keep close eye on Tropical Storm Florence
AccuWeather: Cool, Cloudy Weekend with Rain
Show More
Miss America contestants tuning out recent controversy
Jimmy Kimmel: Philly's $40K insect heist is 'terrifying '
Philly Philly vs. Philly Special: Doug Pederson explains
Philly Special 2.0: Eagles trick Falcons with "Philly Philly" play
Foster parents of murdered toddler say system failed him
More News