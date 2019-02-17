PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The sister of a woman found in a trashcan in East Mount Airy Saturday morning spoke to Action News Sunday, asking for help in finding answers to the events surrounding their sister's death.
"She didn't deserve to be in a trash can. She's a human being," said Victoria Kennedy.
Around 9 a.m. Saturday morning police were called to the 1800 block of East Cliveden Street after a neighbor spotted what appeared to be a foot hanging out of a trash can.
Olivia, or Liv as she was known to her family, was a transient, described as in and out of facilities and shelters. Often she would be spotted around Mt. Airy where she grew up.
Her sister Frances was the last person to speak to her.
"She said she needed help, and the hospital she was in was putting her out because her insurance no longer covered her stay there," said Frances Kennedy DeLoatch. "We asked her to come with us, let us get her help but she said she has been through the system and there is no help for her."
Her family said there are angry and they want answers.
"Whoever did this all you had to do was call the police and say there's a person who needed help," said Frances.
The Kennedy family, who just buried one of their siblings two weeks ago, is now tasked with saying goodbye to another family member. This time, not knowing how they died or why.
"Please just give us some information," said Victoria. "She has two children and she has a grandbaby on the way. She didn't deserve this regardless of whatever lifestyle she lived. She didn't deserve this. No one does."
Late Sunday night a police source told Action News that preliminary autopsy results showed no signs of trauma. However, the medical examiner needs to determine the exact cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
