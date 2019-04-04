Family of American woman killed in Ethiopia Airlines plane crash filing lawsuit against Boeing

CHICAGO -- Lawyers will announce a lawsuit in Chicago Thursday against Boeing on behalf of a 24-year-old woman who died in last month's Ethiopia Airlines crash.Samya Stumo, originally from Sheffield, Massachusetts, was on a work trip with Washington D.C. health systems development organization ThinkWell when she was killed in the crash on March 10. She was a niece of Ralph Nader, the consumer rights advocate and past presidential candidate.Attorneys will hold a press conference Thursday morning with Samya's parents and her brother. It is the first lawsuit filed on behalf of an American killed in the crash.The complaint accuses Boeing of negligence, breach of warranty, strict liability, failure to warn and civil conspiracy. A separate claim is being filed against the FAA, attorneys for Stumo's family said.The Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Abba, killing all 157 on board. The crash followed another crash in Indonesia involving a Boeing 737 Max 8 jet. The plane has been grounded until Boeing releases a software fix.A preliminary report of data from the Ethiopian Airlines crash said the plane's crew performed all recommended procedures by Boeing.