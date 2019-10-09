South Carolina family on vacation finds $600K of cocaine at Fripp Island

FRIPP ISLAND, S.C. -- It's usually a popular vacation spot, but this weekend Fripp Island was the site of a massive drug bust.

A family was taking a walk along the beach at the South Carolina destination when about 50 pounds of narcotics washed ashore, reported WJCL.

The family, who is remaining anonymous to protect their safety, saw a large object in the sand. They brought it back to their vacation house, where they said they opened it up and discovered illegal drugs.

The family called authorities and deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office identified the substance as cocaine, which they say is uncommon in that area.

"It's infrequent. Obviously during the '70 to '80s international drug trade was a lot more prevalent, said Maj. Bob Bromage. "But over the past three decades? Maybe a handful of times."

In total, 20 kilos of cocaine were recovered, with a street value of about $600,000. The Sheriff's Office says the narcotics will eventually be destroyed.

It is unclear how the drugs ended up on the beach.
