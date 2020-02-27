VIDEO: Family taking photos on train tracks narrowly escape tragedy

Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania family photo shoot almost ended in tragedy as a train barrels toward the family posing on the tracks.

The group which included at least four children decided to take pictures on active train tracks.

Within minutes, the expected happened and a train started barreling toward them.

The video shows kids scatter as an adult scoops up a toddler.

Fortunately, everyone managed to escape, but officials are using the video as an example of why it's illegal to walk on train tracks.
