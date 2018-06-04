Family searches Fairmount Park for missing man

EMBED </>More Videos

Family searches Fairmount Park for missing Chester man, as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., June 3, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A family is holding out hope that they will find their loved one who has been missing for at least two weeks.

The search for Ira Payne Bishop of Chester took his relatives and police to Philadelphia's Fairmount Park Sunday night.


The family says he was last seen in the area.

Ira was not found but his uncle says they will not give up.

"We just want to bring him home," said Martin Payne.

Police searched the area near Randolph Drive.

They found clothes but nothing that could immediately be linked to the missing man.
