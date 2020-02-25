Eddystone family wants answers after stray bullet hits home, narrowly misses child

EDDYSTONE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County family wants answers from police after a bullet flew into their home.It happened on Friday night in the 1200 block of Eddystone Avenue in Eddystone.Resident Mary Ann Blissick has had a lot on her mind for the last three days."Who would think it would do all that damage?" she asked.It's one of the many questions she's had since Friday when a bullet came flying in through her window into her dining room in the 1200 block of Eddystone Avenue."Wouldn't believe a bullet came through, you know it's so small," she did."I just can't get over what they told me and what nobody is doing," Blissick said.Holes are visible on her awning, through her window, and even the curtain. The damage continued in the dining room where a wooded ornament appearing to have gotten the brunt of the bullet."It must of hit that and fell down" she pointed out.It's also not far from where her 12-year-old grandson was sitting."Right where the light is hitting that chair. If it happened lower he would have gotten it in the back of neck or the back," she explained.Three other children were also in the house.Blissick said outside of the initial response and a follow up, she's gotten little information. To make things even more complicated, she says Eddystone police have told her the shot was fired from the neighboring City of Chester.Chester police tell Action News they do believe the shots may have come from their side, but no official report on the case.The whole thing has left Blissick fearful and frustrated."I'm afraid to even stand by my door right now, you know what I mean? I try to get in as quick as I can and I try to get the kids in the house because when it gets dark I don't know what's going to happen," she said.Blissick is of course grateful nothing bad did happen and said she believes authorities are investigating.Action News has reached out to Eddystone police but we have not heard back.