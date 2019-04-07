Family & Parenting

13-year-old Nevada teen buys mom car during financial struggle

A Nevada teen did the unexpected for his mom, who found herself suddenly financially strapped.

Krystal Preston is a single mother with three children and three dogs.

She was struggling when her oldest son, 13-year-old William, decided he wanted to help out.

He was doing yard and house work for those in the community to make money.

Then he saw an ad on Facebook from a woman who was selling her white 1999 Chevy Metro.

"It was really cheap so I asked her if I could trade it for my Xbox or earn it, and at first she said no, and then she thought about it, and then she said yes," said William.

"I lost it, I bawled so bad, I was just like there's no way. What 13-year-old do you know buys their mom a car, I don't know any," said Krystal.

So, he channeled his inner bargain hunter and talked with the woman.

An executive from Microsoft saw the story and reached out to Krystal.

Larry Hyrb, who is known for sending elaborate care packages to those who have suffered losses, said he would be sending a package to mom and son.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinggood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News