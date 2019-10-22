2nd Sanctuary mixes zombies with '70s rock and for some different Halloween fun

What happens when an artist known for pushing the envelope takes a stab at Halloween?You get a multi-experience adventure that's a must-do this Halloween. 2nd Sanctuary from Brian Sanders' performance company, Junk, is a five-part fall adventure inside what's rumored to be the haunted upper floors of Shiloh Baptist Church in Southwest Center City.It combines a zombie disco, four mind-bending VR experiences in 360-degrees, an escape room, a labyrinth that pays homage to the tortured hard rock love songs of the 1970s and a weird and whacky acrobatic performance called the Dancing Dead starring a cast of zombies.Thursday-Sunday, through Nov. 3rd2040 Christian Street (21st & Christian, inside Shiloh Baptist Church)Philadelphia, PA 19146267-406-6080