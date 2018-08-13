U.S. & WORLD

4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing

Child saves grandmother by calling 911. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on August 13, 2018.

A 4-year-old boy is being hailed a hero for his quick action that saved his grandmother's life.

Max Velez was staying with his grandmother last Tuesday in New Hampshire while his mother was at work.

But something went wrong. His grandmother had a medical emergency and stopped breathing.

Max jumped into action and called 911.

His mother says that's not all, Max was able to put the dog in its crate, answer the door for the first responders, and even handed them her inhaler.

While Max was visiting his grandmother at the hospital, the staff honored his quick thinking with an award and presents.

His grandmother is being treated for pneumonia, but is expected to return home any day.

